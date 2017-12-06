Broncos' Virgil Green: Picks up 36 yards
Green hauled in a 36-yard pass on his lone target during Sunday's 36-9 loss in Miami.
Green's catch and run was Denver's longest offensive play of the game and represented more yardage than the veteran tight end has accumulated in any whole game since Week 1. The good news pretty much ends there for Green, who was bested by former practice-squad member Austin Traylor in offensive snaps for the third straight week. With Denver out of contention and Green unlikely to return next season, look for Denver to see what it might have it Traylor and former third-round pick Jeff Heuerman down the stretch.
More News
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you replacement options at tight end to help you deal with the loss of...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 14 rest of season rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship dreams in mind, see where your...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Top Waiver Wire RBs
Who is Jamey adding at the RB position? Find out here.