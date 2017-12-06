Green hauled in a 36-yard pass on his lone target during Sunday's 36-9 loss in Miami.

Green's catch and run was Denver's longest offensive play of the game and represented more yardage than the veteran tight end has accumulated in any whole game since Week 1. The good news pretty much ends there for Green, who was bested by former practice-squad member Austin Traylor in offensive snaps for the third straight week. With Denver out of contention and Green unlikely to return next season, look for Denver to see what it might have it Traylor and former third-round pick Jeff Heuerman down the stretch.