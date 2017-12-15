Green suffered a neck injury in Thursday's contest against the Colts and is questionable to return, Patrick Smyth of the Broncos' executive staff reports.

Green was targeted once but did not record a catch before exiting the game. Given the nature of neck injuries and the Broncos' elimination from playoff contention, it would make sense for the team to take a cautious approach in bringing Green back to action. For as long as he is out, expect Jeff Heuerman to see an expanded role at tight end.

