Broncos' Virgil Green: Scores once in 2017
Green caught 14 of 22 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown in 2017.
Green managed to take a step back from 2016's modest totals this past season and one has to wonder if Green's time is up in Denver. His contract is up and he's mustered just 36 catches and two touchdowns in the past two seasons as Denver's starter. Later in the season, practice-squad callup Austin Traylor was seeing more offensive snaps than Green and the team has spoken highly of 2017 fifth-round pick Jake Butt. Green's utility comes as a blocking H-back. Those kinds of guys don't typically provide the kind of productivity fans look for from a fantasy perspective.
