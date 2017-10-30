Broncos' Virgil Green: Set to play Monday
The Broncos have listed Green (shoulder) as active for Monday's tilt against the Chiefs.
Green was listed as questionable heading into the contest, but the veteran tight end will give it a go. He has not been very involved in the team's passing game in recent weeks, as he has hauled in just two receptions over the team's last three games.
