Broncos' Virgil Green: Snags two catches
Green caught two of four targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 20-17 loss to Cincinnati.
It was Green's first multi-catch game since Week 3, but the good news ends there. With only Green and Austin Traylor, playing his first career game, suited up on Sunday, Traylor saw more snaps than Green -- 53 to 41. Green has been entrenched as Denver's starter over the past two seasons, but the release of A.J. Derby and firing of offensive coordinator Mike McCoy shows that Denver is looking to shake things up to end the season. Look for Denver to see what it has in the likes of Traylor and Jeff Heuerman down the stretch as Green faces free agency this coming offseason.
More News
-
Broncos' Virgil Green: Could see increased role Sunday•
-
Broncos' Virgil Green: Set to play Monday•
-
Broncos' Virgil Green: Status for Monday in limbo•
-
Broncos' Virgil Green: Nursing shoulder•
-
Broncos' Virgil Green: Catches three passes in Buffalo•
-
Broncos' Virgil Green: Comes up with huge catch•
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...
-
Week 12 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire targets
We've been waiting for Devontae Booker to take over in Denver for a while, and the change may...