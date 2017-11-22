Green caught two of four targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 20-17 loss to Cincinnati.

It was Green's first multi-catch game since Week 3, but the good news ends there. With only Green and Austin Traylor, playing his first career game, suited up on Sunday, Traylor saw more snaps than Green -- 53 to 41. Green has been entrenched as Denver's starter over the past two seasons, but the release of A.J. Derby and firing of offensive coordinator Mike McCoy shows that Denver is looking to shake things up to end the season. Look for Denver to see what it has in the likes of Traylor and Jeff Heuerman down the stretch as Green faces free agency this coming offseason.