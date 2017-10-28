Green (shoulder) is listed as questionable ahead of Monday's game against the Chiefs, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

The team sure hopes to have Green ahead of Monday's pivotal divisional showdown. Denver hasn't relied heavily on Green in recent weeks, but Kansas City's defense has shown some vulnerabilities in the passing game. If Green can't play, A.J. Derby and Jeff Heuerman could see a boost in responsibilities.