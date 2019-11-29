Broncos' Von Miller: 50-50 for Sunday

Miller (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Coach Vic Fangio said Miller's chances of playing are "50-50" but noted the linebacker had made progress during the week. The 30-year-old's streak of 91 consecutive regular-season starts is in jeopardy. Malik Reed and Jeremiah Attaochu stand to see increased snaps if Miller is out.