Broncos' Von Miller: Aiming for higher snap snare

Miller wants to play 85-to-90 percent of Denver's defensive snaps, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

Miller mentioned 20 sacks as a reasonable goal earlier this offseason, also noting that he eventually hopes to pass Reggie White for the all-time record (198). Both goals are realistic but far from likely, with Miller averaging 12.3 sacks and 15.0 games through the first eight seasons of his NFL career. He handled an 89.9 percent snap share back in 2012 when he had a career-high 18.5 sacks, but he's landed between 76 and 86 percent in each subsequent season (accounting for active games only). Of course, extra snaps won't be as valuable to his sack quest if Denver's opponents frequently are nursing leads that allow them to drain clock with run plays.

