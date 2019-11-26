Broncos' Von Miller: Another sack Sunday

Miller (knee) recorded three tackles (two solo) and a sack across 64 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Bills.

Miller continues to find a way to reach opposing quarterbacks, as he brings his season total to six. He'll now be tasked with taking down Philip Rivers, which he failed in their first meeting of the season back in October. However, the veteran did undergo an MRI on Monday for a potential knee issue -- so look for more updates to come when the team's practice report is released later this week.