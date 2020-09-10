Miller (ankle) is scheduled to undergo surgery Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Miller, who suffered a dislocated peroneal tendon during practice earlier this week, will also shift to injured reserve in the near future, per Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com. Though the star pass rusher will technically be eligible to return from IR after a minimum of three weeks, his ankle procedure carries a recovery timetable of several months. The 31-year-old could still have a chance for a late-season return, depending on how quickly his rehab progresses.
