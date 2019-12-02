Broncos' Von Miller: Coach hopeful about Week 14 status

After Sunday's victory over the Chargers, coach Vic Fangio said he's "hopeful" Miller (knee) will be available against the Texans in Week 14, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Fangio added that Miller was "close" to playing Sunday, but he isn't sure about Miller's status for Week 14 at this point. The pass rusher's absence against the Chargers was his first missed game since 2013, and it looks like his absence is unlikely extend beyond one additional week at most.