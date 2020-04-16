Broncos' Von Miller: Confirmed case of COVID-19
Miller has a confirmed case of COVID-19, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Per the report, Miller is "home resting and in good spirits" and "plans to speak publicly" Friday. The linebacker recorded 46 tackles and eight sacks in 15 contests with the Broncos last season.
