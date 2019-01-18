Broncos' Von Miller: Continues productive ways
Miller produced 48 tackles, 14.5 sacks, three pass breakups, one interception, four forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries over 16 games in 2018.
Despite the underwhelming collective performance of the Broncos defense, Miller had himself another strong season en route to Pro-Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors -- which marks the seventh time in eight career seasons in which Miller has been both nominated to the Pro Bowl and made either first- or second-team All-Pro. Miller now begins his foray into his 30s in 2019, but there's no reason to think he's slowing down anytime soon. In fact, there's optimism for Miller to build upon his 2018 campaign with a new head coach in town, Vic Fangio, who coordinated the league's top scoring defense with Chicago this past season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Top Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
Gase to fly with Darnold with Jets
The long-stagnant Jets offense has potential to thrive now that Adam Gase will mesh with Sam...
-
Conference championship DFS picks
Four teams, two games and one last chance to set your old fashioned DFS lineup. Dave Richard...
-
Championship Round rankings, DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...
-
Kitchens cooking in Cleveland
Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb should remain effective in Freddie Kitchens' offense in Cleveland,...