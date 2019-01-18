Broncos' Von Miller: Continues productive ways

Miller produced 48 tackles, 14.5 sacks, three pass breakups, one interception, four forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries over 16 games in 2018.

Despite the underwhelming collective performance of the Broncos defense, Miller had himself another strong season en route to Pro-Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors -- which marks the seventh time in eight career seasons in which Miller has been both nominated to the Pro Bowl and made either first- or second-team All-Pro. Miller now begins his foray into his 30s in 2019, but there's no reason to think he's slowing down anytime soon. In fact, there's optimism for Miller to build upon his 2018 campaign with a new head coach in town, Vic Fangio, who coordinated the league's top scoring defense with Chicago this past season.