Miller's (ankle) $17.5 million option for 2021 is still being considered within the organization, and a decision is yet to be made on his pending contract, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

While ESPN's Dan Graziano considers it "likely" the Broncos elect to decline Miller's 2021 option, there remains the possibility the two sides work out a revised deal. The three-time All-Pro is due a $7 million bonus in mid-March, meaning there will be a discussion between Miller and the front office before that point. Miller is coming off a lost 2020 campaign, having gone without a single game appearance after suffering a dislocated peroneal tendon in his ankle during an early-September practice. He posted eight sacks over 15 appearances in 2019 after reaching 10-plus sacks in five straight seasons between 2014 and 2018.