Broncos' Von Miller: Drops Cousins in loss
Miller marked three solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Vikings.
Miller's stats have disappointed this season following a 14.5-sack 2018 campaign, as he's registered just five sacks through 10 contests this year. However, he's still just as disruptive with 22 quarterback pressures, putting him on pace to match last year's 35 over 16 games. That doesn't pay off for IDP purposes, but the veteran linebacker's real-life value is still there.
