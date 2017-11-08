Broncos' Von Miller: Eight sacks in eight games

Miller notched eight solo tackles, one sack and a forced fumble Sunday against the Eagles.

Miller now has eight sacks for as many games, and he backed up up with a season high in tackles. He'll be tasked in Week 10 with pressuring Patriots' QB Tom Brady, who has been sacked 21 times through the first eight games.

