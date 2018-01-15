Broncos' Von Miller: Ends season on slump
Miller finished up 2017 with 51 solo tackles, six assisted tackles, 1 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.
Miller took a big step back in 2017, ranking just 18th in the league with 10 sacks -- the lowest total for a full season in his career. True, sacks are just one small indicator of an edge player's success, but you have to wonder what could have been for Miller. The stud pass rusher had eight sacks through the team's first eight games, but just two the rest of the way. A healthy rebound season by opposite number Shane Ray and a little more depth along Denver's edges could go a long way toward a better 2018 for Miller.
