Broncos' Von Miller: Expected to play Sunday

Coach Vance Joseph said that Miller (ankle) will play Sunday against the Chiefs despite being officially listed as questionable, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

Miller's ankle injury is "not serious" according to coach Vance Joseph. The defensive star appears on track to suit up against Kansas City on Sunday barring any setbacks, and will play a key role in attempting to limit quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has eclipsed 300 passing yards in six straight games.