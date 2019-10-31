Broncos' Von Miller: Expected to play Week 9

Coach Vic Fangio said Thursday that he expects Miller (knee) to suit up against the Browns on Sunday, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

Miller has returned to practice after missing Wednesday's session, though his activity level won't be revealed until Thursday's injury report is released. The 30-year-old linebacker doesn't appear in danger of missing any time, though if he's unable to practice in full this week, his role versus Cleveland on Sunday could be limited.