Broncos' Von Miller: Eyes 20-sack campaign

Miller's goals include 20 sacks in 2019 and, eventually, the all-time sack record, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic Denver reports.

On one hand, what is Miller supposed to say, that he wants to take it easy this year? Perhaps the more interesting element of the story is head coach Vic Fangio's response -- saying that Miller can reach his goals if he does the little things right in preparation. That can be read as either tempering expectations or maybe even a shot at Miller or the former coaching staff. Either way, given his influence on the likes of Khalil Mack and Aldon Smith in his previous stops, it will be interesting to see how Fangio tries to get the most out of Miller and his counterpart Bradley Chubb in 2019.