Broncos' Von Miller: Forces and recovers fumble

Miller had four tackles (three solo), a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in Sunday's 27-11 loss to Washington.

Miller had a strong first half to the season with eight sacks, but has only two sacks over the last seven games. The Broncos being blown out on a seemingly regular basis certainly limits passing situations for opposing offenses, but nonetheless Miller will aim for a strong finish against division rival Kansas City in Week 17.

