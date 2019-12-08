Broncos' Von Miller: Game-time call Sunday
Miller (knee) is considered a true game-time call for Sunday's game against the Texans, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Miller missed last week's game against the Chargers, and logged a trio of limited practices while dealing with an MCL sprain in his left knee. His workout pregame will have a strong say as to whether the All-Pro pass rusher can suit up or not. If Miller is forced to miss his second consecutive contest, Jeremiah Attaochu figures to again draw the start with Justin Hollins in line for an uptick in usage.
