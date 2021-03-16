The Broncos are exercising a $7 million guarantee on Miller's $18 million salary for 2021, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
There was talk of negotiating a lower salary for the final year of Miller's contract, but the Broncos apparently are willing to keep his deal in place now that the pass rusher isn't facing legal charges from a recent investigation by the Parker (Col.) Police Department. Miller should be ready for training camp, considering his dislocated peroneal tendon came with a recovery timeline of 5-to-6 months. He had surgery Sept. 11 and began running in early December.