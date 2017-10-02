Play

Broncos' Von Miller: Gets to E.J. Manuel

Miller recorded two tackles and a sack in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Raiders.

The Raiders were trying to mount a comeback early in the fourth quarter when Miller sacked E.J. Manuel for a loss of seven yards on a 3rd-and-4 play. Miller, while not quite on pace for his 30-sack season goal, is still ranked sixth in the league through four games with four sacks, including at least one in each of his last three games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories