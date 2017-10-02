Broncos' Von Miller: Gets to EJ Manuel

Miller recorded two tackles and a sack in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Raiders.

The Raiders were trying to mount a comeback early in the fourth quarter when Miller sacked E.J. Manuel for a loss of seven yards on a 3rd-and-4 play. Miller, while not quite on pace for his 30-sack season goal, is still ranked sixth in the league through four games with four sacks, including at least one in each of his last three games.