Broncos' Von Miller: Gets to EJ Manuel
Miller recorded two tackles and a sack in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Raiders.
The Raiders were trying to mount a comeback early in the fourth quarter when Miller sacked E.J. Manuel for a loss of seven yards on a 3rd-and-4 play. Miller, while not quite on pace for his 30-sack season goal, is still ranked sixth in the league through four games with four sacks, including at least one in each of his last three games.
More News
-
Broncos' Von Miller: Tallies another sack•
-
Broncos' Von Miller: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Broncos' Von Miller: Nursing a knee•
-
Broncos' Von Miller: Will suit up against Packers•
-
Broncos' Von Miller: Likely resting for second preseason contest•
-
Broncos' Von Miller: Ruled out for preseason opener•
-
What you missed: Trubisky to start
Chris Towers catches you up on a big news day around the NFL, starting with a breakdown of...
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Watson top 10? Done Dolphins?
Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton were amazing in Week 4, find out if you should count on them...
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors from Week 4...
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...