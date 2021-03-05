Broncos general manager George Paton said of Miller (ankle) on Thursday, "We want to bring Von back," Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Miller was under investigation from the Parker (Colo.) Police Department during January and February, but allegations against the 31-year-old remain unspecified and no charges have been made to this point. While Paton shows deference to the ongoing legal proceedings, labeling it a "serious situation," he's simultaneously considering avenues of keeping the Super Bowl 50 MVP in the Mile High City. Miller's anticipated 2021 cap hit of $22.2 million is disproportionate for a player who missed all of last season because of a dislocated peroneal tendon in his ankle, and who the year prior registered his lowest sack total (eight) over a campaign with at least 10 game appearances. A revised multi-year deal -- consisting of a reduced per-season cap hit -- may be the ideal resolution for both sides, but Miller's unresolved legal situation adds a component of uncertainty to negotiations.