Broncos' Von Miller: Invited to Orlando

Miller, along with teammate Phillip Lindsay, has made the Pro Bowl, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Overshadowed by Denver's collective struggles has been that Miller already has the second most sacks in a season in his career, 14.5 through 14 games. He has some work to do to even match 2012's 18.5, but he has a great opportunity to eat into the gap Sunday against an Oakland offense surrendering the third most sacks in the league, 3.4 per game.