The Broncos will place Miller (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Miller's move to IR is merely a formality, as the edge rusher is expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2020 season after undergoing surgery last week to address a dislocated peroneal tendon. While Miller's procedure typically carries a recovery timeline of 5-to-6 months, he plans to attack his rehab aggressively with the hope of getting back on the field at the tail end of the regular season or during the playoffs, should the Broncos qualify. Denver would have to designate him to return from IR at some point to facilitate his eventual return to the 53-man roster.
