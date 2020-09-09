Miller (ankle) was diagnosed Wednesday with a dislocated peroneal tendon, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Rapoport notes that Miller's likeliest option will be to undergo surgery, which would give him a recovery timetable between five and six months, though a three-month recovery could be possible in an "absolute best-case scenario." While it's encouraging for Miller that the window on a late-season return hasn't completely closed, season-ending surgery is still the most likely outcome after the linebacker injured the ankle in Tuesday's practice. In any case, losing Miller for any amount of time will be a huge blow for Denver's pass-rush effort.