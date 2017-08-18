Broncos' Von Miller: Likely resting for second preseason contest
Miller isn't expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the 49ers, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.
Miller appears set to skip each of the Broncos' first two preseason contests to ensure his health heading into the regular season. It wouldn't be surprising to see him suit up for the team's third preseason contest -- generally the one starters receive the most playing time -- next Saturday against the Packers.
