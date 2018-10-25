Broncos' Von Miller: Limited in practice Thursday

Miller (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Miller is a surprise addition to the Broncos' injury report, having participated in practice without issue to begin the week. The severity of the star linebacker's ankle injury remains undisclosed, but expect an update on Miller's health if he's unable to fully participate in Friday's practice. With 7.5 sacks on the season so far, Miller remains the key to Denver's defensive scheme and would be sorely missed if he were to sit out Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

More News
Our Latest Stories