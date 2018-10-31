Broncos' Von Miller: Limited in practice Wednesday

Miller (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Miller played through an ankle issue during Denver's loss to the Chiefs in Week 8, and now appears to be nursing an unrelated knee injury. The star linebacker should be considered questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Texans. Miller has recorded eight sacks this season, and will look to build upon that total against a struggling Texans' O-line if he's able to suit up.

More News
Our Latest Stories