Broncos' Von Miller: Logs another sack
Miller recorded one sack in an otherwise quite outing in Sunday's loss to the Giants.
Miller's lone tackle in the game brought his season sack total up to five. He has now taken the quarterback down for a loss in four consecutive contests. Expect him to be more active overall going forward, as well as continuing to pressure opposing quarterbacks.
