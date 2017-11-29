Broncos' Von Miller: Logs half-sack in loss
Miller brought his season total in the sack department up to 8.5 after recording a half-sack in Sunday's loss to the Raiders.
Miller added six tackles (four solo) to go along with his half-sack. His tackle total tied his second highest on the season. The stud outside linebacker was unsurprisingly the second most used player on defense, logging 67 snaps (99.0 percent).
