Miller (ankle) looked healthy at Monday's practiced and handled a full assortment of on-field cuts and jukes, Sean Keeler of the Denver Post reports.

Miller, who turned 33 in March, didn't suit up for a single game last season as the result of a dislocated peroneal tendon. The surgery he underwent Sept. 11 carried a recovery timeline of 5-to-6 months, and Miller's workload at OTAs is an indication that he's returned to full health without any setbacks. Miller is set to account for $23.2 million of the Broncos' cap space during the 2021 campaign, after which he will become a free agent.