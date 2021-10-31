Miller (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Washington, may be evaluated in a pregame workout before the Broncos determine his status, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

At this stage, Miller looks to be trending toward missing his first game of the season, as he wasn't able to practice in any fashion Wednesday through Friday after spraining his left ankle in the Broncos' Week 7 loss to the Browns. If Miller is sidelined an already-depleted Denver linebacking corps would be even more shorthanded.