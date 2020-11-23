Coach Vic Fangio said Monday that Miller (ankle) is "progressing well" but won't practice this week, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

The 31-year-old is still recovering from September surgery that repaired a dislocated peroneal tendon, a procedure that typically requires a 5-to-6 month recovery. Fangio explained further that it's still too early to tell whether the star linebacker will return this season. If the Broncos are out of playoff contention, however, it seems unlikely that they'll rush Miller back.