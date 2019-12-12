Broncos' Von Miller: Making progress in recovery

Miller (knee) said Thursday that his MCL sprain is "way better than it was last week," Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Miller played through his knee injury during Week 14's win over the Texans, in which he notched three tackles (one solo) despite playing a season-low 59 percent of snaps on defense. The veteran pass rusher also said "I shouldn't have any problems playing on Sunday" in Kansas City. While it's certainly good news that any uncertainty surrounding the All-Pro's availability has dissipated, it remains to be seen whether he'll be limited at all versus the Chiefs.