Miller injured an ankle tendon during Tuesday's practice and likely will require season-ending surgery, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Instead of the customary outdoor session, the Broncos held practice indoors Tuesday due to an ongoing blizzard. According to Schefter, the team was only in shells, but still the worst happened as Miller suffered the injury in the final moments. If Miller's season is over before it can start, Denver will be left with a pass-rush group of Bradley Chubb (knee) and not much else, making it a prime candidate to bring in reinforcements.