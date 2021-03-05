Miller (ankle) will have no charges brought against him in regards his investigation by the Parker (Colo.) Police Department, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Miller had been subject to an investigation for unspecified allegations by the Parker Police Department since mid-January, but the District Attorney's office from 18th Judicial District has now decided not to file any charges. Broncos general manager George Paton recently announced that he wants to bring Miller back for 2021, per Aric DiLalla of the team's official site, and the veteran linebacker's legal situation now being resolved could smooth out negotiations. Miller's anticipated cap hit for 2021 is $22.2 million, too rich a figure for a player coming off a completely missed season due to a dislocated peroneal tendon. With Justin Simmons having just received Denver's franchise tag, it looks like Miller's negotiations will have to revolve around a revised multi-year deal that would reduce his cap hit.