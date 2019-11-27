Play

Broncos' Von Miller: No practice Wednesday

Miller (knee) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Miller had an MRI on his knee Monday, so it's somewhat concerning to see him now being held out of practice to start the week. Look for more updates on the star linebacker's health to come ahead of Sunday's tilt against the Chargers.

