Broncos' Von Miller: Notches first sacks of 2019

Miller recorded six total tackles and two sacks in Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Jaguars.

Miller's two sacks Sunday were the first of the 2019 campaign. The 2011 first-round pick has notched double-digit sacks in each of the last five seasons. Miller's six tackles Sunday were also a season-high, giving him 16 total so far in 2019.

