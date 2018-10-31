Broncos' Von Miller: Notches half sack

Miller recorded three tackles and a half sack during Sunday's 30-23 loss in Kansas City.

Miller has now picked up at least half a sack in three straight games and ranks second in the NFL with eight on the season. It's a nice turnaround after three sackless games from Weeks 3 through 5. Miller himself has noted that sacks come in bunches and it's safe to assume that the good times will continue to roll on Sunday against a Houston offense surrendering the fifth most sacks in the league, 3.3 per game.

More News
Our Latest Stories