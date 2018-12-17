Broncos' Von Miller: Notches sack in sixth straight

Miller recorded two solo tackles and a sack in Saturday's 17-16 loss to Cleveland.

Miller now has a sack in eight of his last nine games and continues to demonstrate why he's one of the elite defensive players in the game. The 29-year-old's 14 total sacks on the year are the most he's had since 2014. He still has an outside shot at his career-high of 18 and will seek to keep chipping away at the mark Week 16 at Oakland.

