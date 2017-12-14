Broncos' Von Miller: Notches sack Sunday

Miller added four solo tackles and one sack Sunday against the Jets.

Miller played 48 of 50 defensive snaps, and he's gotten to the quarterback in some fashion in each of the last three contests. Expect him to have a superb Week 15 fantasy performance against the Colts, since QB Jacoby Brissett ranks last in the league in sack percentage (11.2 percent).

