Broncos' Von Miller: Notches two sacks

Miller made four tackles, two sacks and forced two fumbles in Thursday's 45-10 win over the Cardinals.

Miller now has 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles this season, continuing to be the staple of the Broncos' defense. He'll face off against the Chiefs on the road in Week 8, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been sacked just six times in six games.

