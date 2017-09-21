Broncos' Von Miller: Nursing a knee
Miller was limited in Broncos' practice Wednesday due to a knee injury.
There is nothing to indicate the injury is any real cause for concern. The Broncos are likely just exercising caution with their star linebacker. DeMarcus Walker figures to be in line to fill in for MIller should he ultimately be unable to go Sunday against the Bills. The 28-year-old has six solo tackles, one pass defended, and two sacks through two weeks.
