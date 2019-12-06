Broncos' Von Miller: Officially questionable

Miller (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Miller logged a trio of limited practice sessions this week while nursing a sprained MCL in his left knee. The injury caused him to sit out Week 13's tilt against the Chargers. The star pass rusher said Friday that his availability will come down to a game-time decision, per Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com, and that he'll test his knee during pregame workouts.