Broncos' Von Miller: Picks up 1.5 sacks in loss
Miller recorded six tackles and 1.5 sacks during Sunday's 15-13 loss in Indianapolis.
Miller put together one of his better games of the season Sunday, but it will be the one that got away -- a would-be sack in the final moments of the game -- that Miller will remember. Instead of what might have been a game-sealer, Jacoby Brissett slid out of Miller's arms and Milelr got tangled up with teammate Derek Wolfe, freeing Brissett up for a clutch 35-yard pass. It's been a tough season for Miller as he's without his partner in crime, Bradley Chubb (knee) and is in a defense that is asking him to drop in coverage or be one of just three pass rushers more than before. He's on pace for the lowest sack total in a full season of his career, but there's reason for hope. All four of Miller's sacks have come in the past four games, indicating that he's turned a corner in head coach Vic Fangio's offense. The schedule is also set to get easier down the stretch, including Sunday against a dinged-up Browns line.
