Broncos' Von Miller: Picks up sack and a half in loss
Miller racked up 1.5 sacks and five tackles (one solo) in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Rams.
Sunday brings Miller's sack total up to 5.5 for the season. The All-Pro could theoretically be credited with an even bigger game than his stats would indicate, seeing that attention on him contributed to rookie Bradley Chubb picking up three additional sacks on the day. The Broncos play a shaky Arizona team on Thursday night in Week 7.
